News: Essential Recruitment opens Rotherham office





Essential Recruitment was established in 2006 and has branches covering Yorkshire and the Midlands. The growing Chesterfield firm has just completed its 13th year of continuous growth by increasing turnover by 20% on the previous year, culminating in a turnover of £26.8m.



Taking space on Bradmarsh Business Park, the move is due to an increase in companies requesting services in the South Yorkshire area and the simultaneous approach from work seekers looking for local employment.



Marc Orli, managing director of Essential Recruitment, said: "With unemployment at an historic low we need to invest to attract the limited talent. Our reputation for providing candidates with an exceptional service has reached beyond our usual geographic area so Rotherham was an obvious choice as it links together our Worksop, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield branches.



"We have been testing the water for a few months and the response has been overwhelming. Our current clients in the area are pleased with the investment we have made to aid their recruitment campaigns and see this as a positive step towards strengthening the partnership we have with them. We have now fully invested in the branch with promotions provided for internal team members and additional support recruited to strengthen the service we are able to provide. Myself and the whole of the management team are very excited about 2019."



The office is headed by Rob Wilson – senior branch manager - who has been with the business for over six years, and Chloe Abbott – senior consultant.



A new site in Rotherham is just the job for Essential Recruitment as it selects Templeborough for the location of its tenth office.