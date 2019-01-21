News: Rotherham mixed-use schemes sold
By Tom Austen
High profile mixed-use retail and residential developments in the heart of Rotherham town centre have been acquired in a multimillion pound deal.
GVA's Leeds office has completed the sale of "Rotherham Central" on behalf of client and original developer, Iliad, in a deal worth close to £4m.
Purchased by Modernistiq Developments, the sale comprised 61 private-rented apartments and 23 retail units, distributed across three buildings, including the Victorian Imperial Buildings shopping arcade.
Rothbiz reported in 2017 that a portfolio containing part of the developments in had gone on the market.
The Westgate Demonstrator Project saw developments like the Old Market and Keppel Wharf brought new apartments to the riverside. The scheme, part of the much-vaunted Rotherham Renaissance programme, also included the restoration of the Victorian, Grade II listed, Imperial Building.
Advertisement
A design competition was launched in 2005 by Rotherham Council to find a preferred partner to take forward a masterplan for the Westgate area. Liverpool developer, Iliad and Glenn Howells Architects were selected to deliver this "Demonstrator Project", a key town centre regeneration scheme comprising five sites in council ownership.
Income is derived from residential, retail, car parking and ground rent totalling £470,000 per annum.
Alex Sweetman at GVA, said: "We are delighted to conclude the sale of Rotherham Central as the scheme will play a pivotal role in the revitalisation of the town centre.
"The town is experiencing a healthy demand for high quality, PRS housing and with limited stock on the market, Rotherham Central presented a fantastic opportunity for potential purchasers.
"The deal was a fantastic start to the year for us and we anticipate a busy few months ahead."
Eversheds acted on behalf of Iliad, while Shoosmiths James Bielby of Bielby Associates represented Modernistiq Developments.
Modernistiq is already looking at its investments and recently submitted a planning application to convert the vacant commercial unit at Keppel Wharf into 13 residential properties.
GVA website
Images: GVA
GVA's Leeds office has completed the sale of "Rotherham Central" on behalf of client and original developer, Iliad, in a deal worth close to £4m.
Purchased by Modernistiq Developments, the sale comprised 61 private-rented apartments and 23 retail units, distributed across three buildings, including the Victorian Imperial Buildings shopping arcade.
Rothbiz reported in 2017 that a portfolio containing part of the developments in had gone on the market.
The Westgate Demonstrator Project saw developments like the Old Market and Keppel Wharf brought new apartments to the riverside. The scheme, part of the much-vaunted Rotherham Renaissance programme, also included the restoration of the Victorian, Grade II listed, Imperial Building.
Advertisement
A design competition was launched in 2005 by Rotherham Council to find a preferred partner to take forward a masterplan for the Westgate area. Liverpool developer, Iliad and Glenn Howells Architects were selected to deliver this "Demonstrator Project", a key town centre regeneration scheme comprising five sites in council ownership.
Income is derived from residential, retail, car parking and ground rent totalling £470,000 per annum.
Alex Sweetman at GVA, said: "We are delighted to conclude the sale of Rotherham Central as the scheme will play a pivotal role in the revitalisation of the town centre.
"The town is experiencing a healthy demand for high quality, PRS housing and with limited stock on the market, Rotherham Central presented a fantastic opportunity for potential purchasers.
"The deal was a fantastic start to the year for us and we anticipate a busy few months ahead."
Eversheds acted on behalf of Iliad, while Shoosmiths James Bielby of Bielby Associates represented Modernistiq Developments.
Modernistiq is already looking at its investments and recently submitted a planning application to convert the vacant commercial unit at Keppel Wharf into 13 residential properties.
GVA website
Images: GVA
0 comments:
Post a Comment