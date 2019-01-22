News: James Burrell home in on new Rotherham site
By Tom Austen
Leading independent builders' merchant, James Burrell, has identified a site in Rotherham where it will invest £2m in opening its tenth branch.
Rothbiz reported in October that the Gateshead company was preparing a 48,000 sq ft Rotherham branch with a 3,000 sq ft office and trade counter area, displays, a warehouse and onsite vehicles.
Plans have now been submitted for substantial changes at 1-4 Wortley Road, the Masbrough site that was vacated in 2016 by Esco Corporation.
