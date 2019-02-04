News: Busy 2019 for Magna
By Tom Austen
A number of new and returning high profile events are being brought to Rotherham in 2019 in the unique surroundings at Magna.
Set in the former Templeborough steelworks, Magna is a family attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits. Millions of pounds have been invested in conference facilities at the centre which is operated by a charity, the Magna Trust.
Events include a performance to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Ska and 2-Tone on February 16 and Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings From The Jam are set to perform in March.
The flexibility of the former steelworks is set to be used to its fullest in April when 50 headline acts in five huge arenas bring the biggest names in old skool dance, house, trance, hardcore and garage together for 90's Fest.
Magna is frequently used for sporting events including televised darts tournaments, Tae Kwan Do competitions and regular boxing nights for England Boxing and semi-pro organisations. At the end of February, 26RR Promotions are providing the opportunity to meet boxing legend Tyson Fury at a meet and greet event which includes a live and unscripted interview with no filters and plenty of stories.
The popular Magna Mayhem event is back during February half term which sees the space converted into an indoor inflatable adventure zone.
On March 27, the popular Get Up To Speed (GUTS) event returns. GUTS, one of North of England's largest careers exhibitions connecting science, technology and engineering global giants such as Rolls Royce, Boeing and McLaren with the next generation workforce of over 2,500 school children. This year GUTS has added an "Apollo 50 Moonbase" and a new "Construction Zone."
Magna recently secured a landmark 10,000th event booking for Get Up To Speed 2020.
John Barber, chief executive of the Work-Wise foundation which manage GUTS, said: "We are delighted to be the 10,000th event booking at Magna. It is the icing on the cake as 2020 will also be the 10th Anniversary of Get Up To Speed, so a double celebration. Since moving GUTS to MAGNA in 2015 the event has gone from strength to strength and this is in no small part due to an amazing venue, incredible support and positive attitude we receive from the MAGNA team. That's why we keep coming back!"
Kevin Tomlinson, chief executive at Magna, said: "Our strapline is "One venue. Limitless Possibilities" and as we celebrate our 10,000th event booking, never has this been more appropriate. We have literally hosted every possible event and we want to say a big thank you to every customer who has come to Magna over the years. Our facilities and team are second to none and we can't wait to welcome the next 10,000 events to Magna."
Magna website
Images: Magna
