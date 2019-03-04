News: Rotherham Interchange reopens after £12m refurb
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Interchange has reopened following a £12m refurbishment scheme.
As part of plans to regenerate Rotherham town centre, Interserve has carried out work on the site which had associated public safety issues and suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) holds a lease agreement with owners Norseman Estates Limited to maintain and operate the interchange and car park. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) agreed to borrow £12.5m so that refurbishment of the important town centre asset could be carried out.
The ten-month closure incorporated 150,000 hours of construction work, using 10,000 litres of paint, and installing 11,000 floor tiles, 10km of electric cables, 3,800 sq m of cladding, 350 sheets of glass and twenty-one crates of solar panels to provide the building's energy needs.
Paul Ellenor, regional director for Interserve said: "We are delighted to be handing over the first phase of the Rotherham Interchange refurbishment project. The new facilities will provide an improved passenger experience and make a real difference to local residents. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Rotherham Council as it continues to invest in the town as part of its regeneration programme."
The car park above has new surfacing, larger parking bays and better pedestrian routes. 3,800 sq m of external cladding has been replaced and ten electric vehicle charging points have been installed.
Bus services have relocated back from the temporary station on Forge Island, where flood alleviation work is now due to get underway before the leisure-led regeneration scheme will bring a cinema, hotel and food and bevarage outlets to the key site.
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council (pictured, centre), said: "This facility is one of the major gateways into the town. It will enhance where we live, and benefit people arriving into the town centre via public transport. The refurbishment of the interchange follows the opening of the University Centre last summer. Both projects are major components of the town centre Masterplan, along with promoting sustainable travel, so it's great to see the Masterplan progressing as planned."
Stephen Edwards, executive director at SYPTE (pictured, right), said: "The improved Rotherham Interchange will provide a better, brighter place for public transport users as well as those visiting, living and working in the town. Seventeen million people travelling through the Interchange each year, using 1,299 buses a day, will now benefit from new seating, lighting, information displays, electrics and flooring, CCTV and free public wi-fi."
Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority (pictured, left), said: "I'm delighted to be opening the £12m refurbished Rotherham Interchange. Public transport provides vital access to employment, education, public services and social activities, so it's great to see these huge improvements that will make a real difference to people travelling around our region each and every day."
