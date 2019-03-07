News: New record for Get up to Speed





Hosted at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, this hugely popular interactive event is designed to showcase science, technology, engineering and manufacturing and its employers to young people, parents and educators in the South Yorkshire region and beyond.



Now in its ninth year, GUTS has grown exponentially and already has more pre-event bookings than ever before, with over 3,000 attendees registered and 59 schools and education establishments.



he event, championed by employers and delivered through The work-wise Foundation alongside key partners in the private and public sectors. It has an impressive list of businesses exhibiting, including the likes of DB Cargo UK, McLaren Automotive, Tinsley Bridge, Polypipe, AMG Superalloys and Yamazaki Mazak UK Ltd.



Headline sponsors for this year are Liberty Speciality Steels, Cooper Brown Enterprises and AESSEAL plc, with other event sponsors including Doncasters Bramah, Go Construct (CITB), Elevation Recruitment Group, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Highlander IT & Communications, Keebles, Orchid, Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), Spotlight Studios, Hydra Creative, Made in Sheffield and the Manufacturing Forum.



Local companies understand the need to help celebrate and promote the industry, not just nationally and internationally, but more importantly locally, to ensure that there are enough talented and skilled young people entering the industry to meet demand.



Apprentices and graduates take time to talk to young people and those who educate and influence them about the opportunities and careers open to them. Nine years on, some of those previous visitors are attending as apprentices and graduates and telling their own stories and inspiring others.



Mick Hood, HR director at Liberty Speciality Steels, said: "We continue to support the Get up to Speed event because it is a fantastic way of raising awareness among young people, teachers and parents of the exciting opportunities on offer by choosing an engineering or science-based career - like those we offer in our apprenticeship training programme. Each year the event gets bigger and better and I'm sure this year will be no different."



John Barber, CEO of the work-wise Foundation and Chair of the Get up to Speed Steering Group, added: "Get up to Speed is free to visit and is designed to inspire and inform through a wide range of hands on activities, showcasing many different businesses from traditional to advanced technologies, plus support and educational organisations.



"This year we are showcasing the whole breadth of what the region has to offer, from traditional tool manufacturing to aerospace; sports technologies to construction. This year we have even added a space zone! We live in a fantastic region for innovation, design, engineering and manufacturing, with some amazing opportunities for our young people – they just need to know about them and how to access the them!



"There will be the chance to have a go on lots of things, including Virtual Reality Welding, CNC Machining, a visit to our National Space Centre Dome, Virtual and Augmented reality, acoustic science and technology, Formula 1 and flight simulators and a Coyote Reconnaissance Vehicle. There is event an Apollo 50 Moonbase, designed and delivered by students from the Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy at Sheffield University.



"Recognising the importance of those who influence young people's choices, we will also be running teacher awareness seminars on the day, so they can take back to school knowledge, labour market information and practical activities to spread the word further."



The day gets underway with a Business Breakfast and panel debate sponsored by Elevation Recruitment Group, "One small step…" which will focus on to encourage more young people into the industry, take that first step, help them succeed and become indispensable employees. Guests will hear from speakers at different stages in their own career journey and their thoughts on what role industry has to play in making this happen.



