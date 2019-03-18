News: Pension fund to invest in South Yorkshire

</div>

Images: JF Finnegan

The JESSICA fund supports job-creating commercial property schemes through grants and loans. It has been used to kickstart Rotherham developments on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and at Beighton Link.John Mothersole, Chair of the JESSICA Investment Board, said: "The commitment by the SYPA to invest alongside, albeit independently from, the SCR JESSICA Fund in the South Yorkshire economy is really welcome. Not only does it demonstrate a ringing endorsement of the work undertaken by the SCR JESSICA to date it also creates more opportunity for investment in the wider South Yorkshire property market, including areas such as residential, where the JESSICA has some limitations. Working with CBRE I am sure both Funds will be able to stimulate further economic growth in our region."