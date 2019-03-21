News: Strong interest expected for new Rotherham units
By Tom Austen
Network Space Developments is expecting strong interest for a new high-specification industrial warehouse development in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that a planning application has been submitted for the remaining land at Woodhouse Link which will comprise four individual units, ranging from 15,800 sq ft to 48,900 sq ft and is being delivered in partnership with Rotherham Council and Sheffield city region (SCR).
The units have each been designed to appeal to a wide range of logistics and industrial occupiers and will benefit from self-contained and segregated yards, generous office and car parking provision with 8 to 10m eaves heights and dock level doors on the two larger units.
The eight-acre site is situated within the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District, just minutes from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and close to Junctions 31 and 33 of the M1.
Advertisement
Stephen Barnes, managing director (development) at Network Space, said: "Although our intention is to build speculatively at Woodhouse Link, we expect interest to be strong due to the high quality of the units and the excellent strategic location of the site.
"We have worked closely with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Sheffield City Region to draw up plans for the site so that the development best suits the needs of the area and we anticipate that the range in unit sizes will appeal to a broad range of occupiers."
Advertisement
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that a planning application has been submitted for the remaining land at Woodhouse Link which will comprise four individual units, ranging from 15,800 sq ft to 48,900 sq ft and is being delivered in partnership with Rotherham Council and Sheffield city region (SCR).
The units have each been designed to appeal to a wide range of logistics and industrial occupiers and will benefit from self-contained and segregated yards, generous office and car parking provision with 8 to 10m eaves heights and dock level doors on the two larger units.
The eight-acre site is situated within the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District, just minutes from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and close to Junctions 31 and 33 of the M1.
Advertisement
Stephen Barnes, managing director (development) at Network Space, said: "Although our intention is to build speculatively at Woodhouse Link, we expect interest to be strong due to the high quality of the units and the excellent strategic location of the site.
"We have worked closely with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Sheffield City Region to draw up plans for the site so that the development best suits the needs of the area and we anticipate that the range in unit sizes will appeal to a broad range of occupiers."
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment