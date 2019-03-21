News: Rotherham-made pies amongst upper crust





Open to all producers of pies sold commercially in the UK – pie makers, butchers, bakers and those who exhibit at shows, 23 classes of pie are judged by a prestigious group of foodies.



Pie-Eyed, the start-up piemaker that launched in 2014, picked up its first ever award with a win and gold award for its Chicken, Leek & Tarragon pie.



Founded by Jack Norman in 2014 after finishing university, Pie-Eyed is based at RiDO's Century Business Centre at Manvers. Having started supplying pies at events in a converted horse box, the award-winning pies can be found at Sheffield culinary venue, The Cutlery Works.



On the award win, Jack (pictured) said he was "over the moon to say the least!"



Advertisement Open to all producers of pies sold commercially in the UK – pie makers, butchers, bakers and those who exhibit at shows, 23 classes of pie are judged by a prestigious group of foodies.Pie-Eyed, the start-up piemaker that launched in 2014, picked up its first ever award with a win and gold award for its Chicken, Leek & Tarragon pie.Founded by Jack Norman in 2014 after finishing university, Pie-Eyed is based at RiDO's Century Business Centre at Manvers. Having started supplying pies at events in a converted horse box, the award-winning pies can be found at Sheffield culinary venue, The Cutlery Works.On the award win, Jack (pictured) said he was "over the moon to say the least!"

Lawns Farm Shop was recognised for six of its pies including gold highly commended awards for its lamb & mint pie and the Lawns Farm Pasty.



Now run by four brothers of the Ross family in the small Rotherham village of Morthern, Lawns sells home grown food and locally sourced produce as well as milk from its own on site dairy.



A spokesperson for Lawns said: "Two second places in the British pie awards out of over 1,000 entries. Gold for the Lamb & Mint, silver for pork pie and silver again for Steak, bronze for Steak & Stilton and Steak and Cheddar - that's every pie we entered gaining a place.



"We're amazed. Thanking all our customers for your continued support and to all that help make the British pie awards the massive success that it is and well done to all that participated."



Pie-Eyed website

Lawns Farm Shop website



Images: Pie-Eyed Lawns Farm Shop was recognised for six of its pies including gold highly commended awards for its lamb & mint pie and the Lawns Farm Pasty.Now run by four brothers of the Ross family in the small Rotherham village of Morthern, Lawns sells home grown food and locally sourced produce as well as milk from its own on site dairy.A spokesperson for Lawns said: "Two second places in the British pie awards out of over 1,000 entries. Gold for the Lamb & Mint, silver for pork pie and silver again for Steak, bronze for Steak & Stilton and Steak and Cheddar - that's every pie we entered gaining a place."We're amazed. Thanking all our customers for your continued support and to all that help make the British pie awards the massive success that it is and well done to all that participated."

A platter of pies from Rotherham have seen a slice of success at the recent British Pie Awards.The awards are a national celebration of British pies in all their varieties and they have been running since 2009. The 2019 awards were held in Melton Mowbray earlier this month, hosted by the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association.