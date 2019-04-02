News: SCR attracts record interest at MIPIM 2019
By Tom Austen
Sheffield City Region (SCR) has reported huge interest at the recent MIPIM Conference in Cannes, where it revealed over £1.4bn of investable propositions to international investors.
This included demonstrating that over 2,500 hectares of land is available potentially for commercial or housing development, plus SCR has the capacity for around 15,000 new residential units to be built.
Rotherham propositions in the portfolio include Waverley, Templeborough, Dinnington and the regeneration of Rotherham and Swinton town centres.
A packed programme of seminars and panel debates during the three-day event included high profile speakers from housing, development, local authority, property, architecture, finance and law, with over 230 delegates in attendance.
The programme showcased the very best that the region has to offer, including a seminar focusing on Innovation-led growth with a panel of experts from housing, academia and property development, plus an event focused on unlocking investment in the SCR.
The launch of Global Innovation Corridor vision also generated a great deal of interest from investors. Sir Nigel Knowles explained how it will focus on the extensive R&D assets and skilled specialisms of the region and revealed the plans to make it a global magnet for people, industry and innovators that will grow its advanced manufacturing, wellbeing and digital specialisms. The SCR delegation also hosted a Northern Powerhouse panel session alongside other regional counterparts including Leeds and Manchester.
Advertisement
Sir Nigel Knowles, special advisor on international trade and investment to the region's mayor (pictured, right), said: "Not only did we see a significant increase in delegates attending our events this year but we also had a larger number of international investors actively seeking us out to discuss opportunities. Our housing development propositions, proved to be of particular interest, as were our hotel and leisure plans, and we are extremely optimistic about what the outcomes from this year's MIPIM will be.
"MIPIM was a great opportunity to bring together the best of the private and public sectors in our region, and unite them to show the world what makes Sheffield City Region such an attractive place to live, work and invest. We were proud to showcase the significant investment and partnering opportunities for academic, public and private partnerships in our region."
Owen Michaelson, CEO at Rotherham-based Harworth Group plc, one of SCR's sponsors at MIPIM, added: "MIPIM provided a very important forum for land and property related businesses to establish and refine potential deals and cultivate new relationships. We've come back very enthused, reflective and excited about the confidence that exists within Sheffield City Region at the moment. It's a truly exciting time."
SCR partners at this year's MIPIM included the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, Harworth, Scarborough Group, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Atkins, JF Finnegan, Strata, Irwin Mitchell, BE Design, Bond Bryan, Litton Properties, Verdion, IBI Group, Ask4, HLM Architects, David Lake Photography and Arup.
SCR website
Images: SCR
This included demonstrating that over 2,500 hectares of land is available potentially for commercial or housing development, plus SCR has the capacity for around 15,000 new residential units to be built.
Rotherham propositions in the portfolio include Waverley, Templeborough, Dinnington and the regeneration of Rotherham and Swinton town centres.
A packed programme of seminars and panel debates during the three-day event included high profile speakers from housing, development, local authority, property, architecture, finance and law, with over 230 delegates in attendance.
The programme showcased the very best that the region has to offer, including a seminar focusing on Innovation-led growth with a panel of experts from housing, academia and property development, plus an event focused on unlocking investment in the SCR.
The launch of Global Innovation Corridor vision also generated a great deal of interest from investors. Sir Nigel Knowles explained how it will focus on the extensive R&D assets and skilled specialisms of the region and revealed the plans to make it a global magnet for people, industry and innovators that will grow its advanced manufacturing, wellbeing and digital specialisms. The SCR delegation also hosted a Northern Powerhouse panel session alongside other regional counterparts including Leeds and Manchester.
Advertisement
Sir Nigel Knowles, special advisor on international trade and investment to the region's mayor (pictured, right), said: "Not only did we see a significant increase in delegates attending our events this year but we also had a larger number of international investors actively seeking us out to discuss opportunities. Our housing development propositions, proved to be of particular interest, as were our hotel and leisure plans, and we are extremely optimistic about what the outcomes from this year's MIPIM will be.
"MIPIM was a great opportunity to bring together the best of the private and public sectors in our region, and unite them to show the world what makes Sheffield City Region such an attractive place to live, work and invest. We were proud to showcase the significant investment and partnering opportunities for academic, public and private partnerships in our region."
Owen Michaelson, CEO at Rotherham-based Harworth Group plc, one of SCR's sponsors at MIPIM, added: "MIPIM provided a very important forum for land and property related businesses to establish and refine potential deals and cultivate new relationships. We've come back very enthused, reflective and excited about the confidence that exists within Sheffield City Region at the moment. It's a truly exciting time."
SCR partners at this year's MIPIM included the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, Harworth, Scarborough Group, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Atkins, JF Finnegan, Strata, Irwin Mitchell, BE Design, Bond Bryan, Litton Properties, Verdion, IBI Group, Ask4, HLM Architects, David Lake Photography and Arup.
SCR website
Images: SCR
0 comments:
Post a Comment