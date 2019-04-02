News: Plans pitch up for houses on Rotherham sports site





Newett Homes is proposing a high-quality residential development comprising 124 dwellings on land known as The Pitches at Stag.



The acre site on Wickersley Road has previously been used for football, cricket, hockey, tennis and bowls but it has been vacant for approximately five years, during which it has not been available for public or private use. The site also includes a club house.



Plans, drawn up by JRP and Quad Consulting, are for 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom dwellings and provides 31 affordable homes (24.8%) on site plus plans for landscaping, public open space and associated infrastructure. The former sports pavilion/clubhouse building will be demolished to facilitate the proposed vehicular access.



Most of the site is allocated as urban green space and was promoted as a residential allocation in the development of the borough's local plan by the current site owners but this was rejected by Rotherham Council on the basis that "there is demonstrable demand for sporting facilities on site."



Applicants believe that "the evidence which the Council relied upon to justify the allocation was weak and limited weight should be afforded to the allocation in decision-making on that basis."



A public consultation took place in January with around 100 people attending and the plans have been amended to address concerns.



There has been some opposition to the plans and a group of local residents submitted an application to Rotherham Council with the aim of nominating the site as an Asset of Community Value but the applicants say that it does not meet the definition as it has not been used for over five years.



With one access road onto Wickersley Road, a transport assessment concludes that "generated traffic on the surrounding area has been shown to be negligible and it is therefore concluded that the proposals could be accommodated without resulting in a detrimental or severe impact upon the local highway network."



