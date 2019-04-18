News: Makers marks milestone on Rotherham's High Street
By Tom Austen
No. 26 Makers Emporium is celebrating its five-year milestone this month.
Transforming the former Snafu rock bar in Rotherham town centre, the Makers Emporium offers low-cost shared and professionally-managed retail space to a mixture of makers, crafters, artists and designers.
Funded by the High Street Renewal Award and delivered in partnership between Rotherham Council and The Source Skills Academy, it aims to support new start-businesses looking to trade for the first time, raise awareness of their products and letting them see for themselves what takes to run their own business.
Since opening in 2014, the High Street store has supported over 100 talented local artisans, crafters, designers, makers and independent businesses.
Having been influenced by her review of High Street, the store was officially opened by Mary Portas. On a return visit, the retail guru said: "I love this place. It's unique, creative and full of talent and new ideas."
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "The Makers Emporium is a lovely building giving visitors access to a wide selection of unique products and gifts, information on local attractions and the local theatre box office, all under one roof.
"Over the last five years, it has given local makers, crafters, artists and new start businesses a unique opportunity to trade for the first time in a professionally managed retail space, so I'm delighted to see it celebrating its fifth anniversary this month and would encourage everyone to visit and see what's on offer."
The Makers Emporium has also served as an apprenticeship training hub, with seven apprentices from The Source completing their qualifications here before moving into full-time employment within the retail industry.
Daniel Stanbra, director of operations at The Source, said: "The Source has been working with Rotherham Council to support the Makers Emporium so that it can be a centre for retail apprenticeships in the town centre.
"Over the last few years we've seen some very capable and skilled apprentices come through the Makers Emporium's door who have gone on to find employment and progress their career further. We’re really proud to have provided them with a fantastic place to establish their career path."
