News: New additions planned for business park





on Essex-based Burney Estates, a commercial property developers with a nationwide portfolio of properties, and its plans for a development at Swallownest, servicing the Beighton Link business park and passing trade.



Adjacent to the Elmwood Farm pub and large Pricecheck headquarters, the previously undeveloped plot is adjacent to the roundabout where Chesterfield Road and the A57 meet.



A new Starbucks drive-thru on the site has recently opened and a new commercial retail unit has been constructed, replacing earlier plans for a Burger King.



The occupier for the retail unit looks set to be taken by bakery chain, Greggs.



The leading bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the UK has almost 2,000 retail outlets throughout the country. It has been targeting new locations in travel and workplace catchments.



Plans have also been submitted for the remainder of the plot between the Starbucks and the railway line where applicants, UK Property Options Ltd and J F Finnegan Limited, want to create a new petrol filling station.



Plans, drawn up by Chapman Lily Planning Ltd, show details for a forecourt, a small associated retail unit, landscaping, associated car parking and access. Developers say that the A57 has 24,000 vehicles per day.



The 24 hour operation could create ten new full time equivalent (FTE) jobs.



At the regenerated colliery site Rotherham Council is working in partnership with JF Finnegan to build two business units, expected to total 49,000 sq ft.



Workers at a Rotherham business park will be able to fuel up at a new petrol station and a Greggs outlet which are under development.