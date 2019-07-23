News: On the waterfront - riverside living planned for baths site
By Tom Austen
A development of new family homes and large scale apartment blocks are planned for a vacant riverside site on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported last week that Rotherham Council had submitted the first two sets of proposals for a range of new housing on sites that it owns in order to boost the number of people living in the town centre.
Now details of a third set of plans have been published for the site of the former Sheffield Road baths which backs on to the River Don.
The authority has worked with architects, Bond Bryan, to put forward a development for the 2.17 acre site that is currently used as a car park on the opposite river bank to the New York Stadium.
78 dwellings are proposed, with four and five storey apartments (one bed and two bed) facing onto Sheffield Road and two and three bed family homes facing onto the River Don.
Car parking spaces are arranged as under-croft parking and a riverside walk will be maintained.
The plans state: "Over the course of the past year a vast amount of ideas have been tested and explored in order to fully refine the brief and maximise the most fitting design response to the site's unique opportunities and constraints. Some of these ideas have remained in some form within the final design proposals, others have been adapted or left behind for various reasons.
"At all times the driving force has been a strong synergy between the client and designers to arrive at a scheme which first and foremost embraces the highest standards in design quality."
Like the other sites, the homes will be a mixture of tenures - the houses are set to be made available for sale with the apartments being for rent.
Last year, Rotherham Council committed £50m over the next three years to build homes and have launched its Rother Living brand. By putting forward land that it owns as "go-early" sites, the council hopes to kickstart housebuilding in the town centre.
Sheffield Road baths, locally known as the "new baths" complete with statue of Rotherham-born channel swimmer, T.W. Burgess, closed in 2004.
Rother Living website
Images: RMBC / Bond Bryan
Rother Living website
Images: RMBC / Bond Bryan
