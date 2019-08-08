News: Council considering legal action to progress regeneration plans





Part of Riverside precinct is set to be included in the first phase of work at Forge Island where Muse Developments was chosen last year as the Council's preferred partner with a proposal that includes a cinema, food and drink outlets and a hotel.



The authority has already secured the majority of required land from Tesco, and surrounding land such as the law courts, but it has not yet secured all of the leasehold interests at Riverside precinct.



In 2016,



Formal negotiations began to purchase the remaining four leasehold interests via private treaty negotiation of Units 1, 2, 5 and 8. A number of occupiers have moved out.



Now officers are set to go back to ask for Cabinet approval to promote and seek confirmation of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the acquisition of Unit 1 Riverside precinct, currently a fish & chip shop.



Compulsory purchase powers are provided to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest.



In this case, the town centre masterplan and Muse's initial ideas show that the land at Riverside precinct is to make way for the multi-million pound redevelopment of Forge Island.



The Council already owns the freehold of Unit 1 and the leasehold of the property went up for auction in 2013 with a guide price of £75,000.



Developers are working on a scheme for Forge Island with undercroft parking that is designed to flood. The developments above will be raised by around three metres which means that a new footbridge from Minster Gardens and a cleared Riverside precinct site would actually go slightly up towards Forge Island.



that an agreement for lease has been signed by Rotherham Council and Muse enabling the preferred private sector partner to press ahead with securing financing, planning permission and tenants.



A head lease approach has been devised which requires that the developer raises funding for the total development costs and builds out the scheme in return for the Council taking a head lease of the completed development over 35 years.



Exploratory work on the Council's flood alleviation project is underway.



