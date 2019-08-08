News: Housing progress for Harworth at Waverley
By Tom Austen
Further deals have been secured to bring new homes to the Waverley development in Rotherham.
The site is Yorkshire's largest brownfield redevelopment, with owner and developer, Harworth Group plc delivering a 740-acre mixed use development.
The firm, created out of what was UK Coal, has sold three separate parcels of engineered residential land on two of its major developments in Yorkshire that will deliver 441 new homes to the market for a total consideration of £22.2m.
At Waverley, Harworth has achieved two disposals, selling 10.72 acres of engineered land to Taylor Wimpey, for the construction of a further 175 new family homes. This is Taylor Wimpey's fourth purchase of land at Waverley, following previous land purchases in 2012, 2013 and 2017 for a total of 332 plots.
In addition, it has sold a further 11.73 acres of engineered land to Barratt Homes, for the construction of 177 new homes that will commence in the second half of the year. Both deals bring the total amount of residential land sold at Waverley since 2012 to 110 acres across 16 separate phases that will deliver a combined total of 1,568 new homes.
Harworth said that it plans to sell further engineered land parcels over the next ten to fifteen years as it builds out the scheme which has a 3,890-home outline consent.
In a third transaction, the company has sold 7.98 acres of land at its Prince of Wales development in Pontefract to regional housebuilder Avant Homes for the delivery of 89 homes. This is Avant's third purchase at the 917-home consented scheme.
Owen Michaelson, chief executive of Harworth, said: "These are three excellent individual deals for the business that reflect two key fundamentals – the ongoing strength of the Yorkshire property market; and the ongoing popularity of our engineered land with housebuilders, with Taylor Wimpey, Barratt and Avant all being repeat customers. The overall receipt also reflects the ongoing maturity of two of our major developments, reflecting our skill as master developers to create attractive new places to live and work."
The Godwin Group has announced that it will be collaborating with Harworth through its build-to-rent brand, Core Living, and could potentially deliver up to 500 desirable homes for market rent on four Harworth owned sites located in Yorkshire and Leicestershire.
