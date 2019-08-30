News: Rotherham's Clifton Park a hit with TripAdvisor reviewers





The park is one of Rotherham's top attractions, with many families travelling from across the borough and beyond, to enjoy a day out within its delightful heritage landscape and the popular Clifton Park Museum.



Visitors of all ages can enjoy the open spaces, gardens, tennis courts, tree-lined avenues, water splash, amusement park, crazy golf and even a land train to take visitors to the Museum and back.



Clifton Park has been ranked fourth of all the amusement parks in the UK by TripAdvisor as part of its Travellers' Choice awards for 2019.



The awards recognise the locations that are the most popular among TripAdvisor reviewers based on millions of reviews and opinions. Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period. The methodology takes into account quality and volume of reviews to surface destinations that consistently deliver the best overall experience for travellers.



The full list:



1 Paultons Park, Romsey

2 The Milky Way Adventure Park, Clovelly

3 Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool

4 Clifton Park, Rotherham

5 Sundown Adventureland, Retford

6 Adventure Island, Southend-on-Sea

7 Crealy Family Theme Park, Exeter

8 Brighton Palace Pier, Brighton

9 Harbour Park, Littlehampton

10 Alton Towers, Alton



On TripAdvisor Clifton Park has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 67% of reviewers rating it as excellent. Reviews highlight that it is "excellent for children of all ages" with "loads to do" making it a "wonderful family day out."



One recent visitor from Northumberland took the time to review the park saying that: "The fantastic thing about the park is that every direction you go in there is a different and eclectic mix of things to do for all ages and tastes.



"The whole place is a credit to the town."



Between 1783 and 1784, Joshua Walker, of the Walker Iron & Steel Works of Masborough, and local architect John Carr, built Clifton House which included stables, outbuildings, dovecotes, fishponds, an icehouse, and wells. Clifton Park was originally laid out as the private grounds of the house, which is now Clifton Park Museum.



When the estate was put up for sale for building plots, Rotherham Council recognised the need for green space in the expanding town and bought 54 acres (22.5ha) for £25,000 in 1891.



£5,000 was spent on improvements and the park was opened to the public by the Prince and Princess of Wales on the June 25 1891. Investment in recent years includes £7.5m in 2009 to bring the walled garden back into use and to update the paddling pool with an innovative splash park.



Next month, the park plays to host to the 40th anniversary of Rotherham Show on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8.



Clifton Park on the edge of Rotherham town centre has received hundreds of rave reviews on TripAdvisor, so many in fact that it has been named in the Top 10 Amusement Parks in the United Kingdom, even beating the likes of Alton Towers and Sundown Adventureland.