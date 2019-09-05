News: Rotherham restaurant is one of UK's top chip shops
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham restaurant has been named as one of the top 60 fish and chip takeaways in the UK.
Whitby's at Catcliffe is in the Top 60 recently announced as part of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020 organised by Seafish. It is the only one in South Yorkshire to make the list.
Opening in 2011, the new build site at Poplars Business Park includes an eat-in restaurant which can seat 180 customers, alongside a traditional takeaway.
Developed and built by Foers Contracts and designed by Freeman Associates, the two-storey building has a footprint of around 6,000 sq ft.
Nominees are appraised in key areas that highlight best practice against a range of criteria - with mystery dining judges attending the shops to asses a number of factors including sustainable sourcing practices, customer service, staff training and the overall quality of the fish and chips.
There are a number of rigorous judging stages to overcome en route to being named the best fish and chip shop in the UK. Whitby's made it to the Top 20 in 2017 but has missed out this year.
Marcus Coleman, chief executive officer at Seafish, said: "Every summer we look forward to starting our search for the UK's best fish and chip shop and this award showcases the best in the business. Shops have been entering the competition since May and these Top 60 takeaways have demonstrated real commitment to quality in all areas and worked tirelessly to earn their place on this list. I would recommend a visit to them all!"
Seafish is a Non-Departmental Public Body (NDPB) set up by the Fisheries Act 1981 to improve efficiency and raise standards across the seafood industry.
Whitby's has two South Yorkshire restaurants, in Rotherham and Doncaster. Executives behind the business include Lord Kirkham, the founder of furniture chain, DFS, and James Foers of local construction contracting firm, Foers.
Whitby's website
Images: Whitby's
