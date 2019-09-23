News: Forge Island park & ride offer launched
By Tom Austen
Stagecoach Supertram has got Rotherham Council on board to introduce a new parking offer in Rotherham town centre.
Passengers in South Yorkshire are the first in the country to benefit from the innovative tram-train pilot, which entered public service at the end of October 2018. The special vehicles use pioneering technology to run on both Sheffield's tramlines and the rail network in Rotherham.
The new offer is for all day parking at Forge Island Car Park in Rotherham town centre and all day tram travel for just £5.50 per day, allowing passengers to travel to Parkgate or into Sheffield and the rest of the Supertram network.
After parking up, passengers tear their ticket in half and display the top half in their vehicle and show the bottom half to the conductor when buying a discounted tram only dayrider for £2 (usually £4.20).
The offer is for a promotional period only and ends March 2 2020.
Shortly after the launch of the tram-train, Parkgate Shopping retail park in Rotherham warned shoppers about a new Car Park Management Enforcement System restricting parking to five hours.
A new station was built to the rear of Parkgate Shopping and an area of the car park near Matalan was reserved for tram-train users with 31 spaces and no parking charges.
Supertram website
Images: Stagecoach
Supertram website
Images: Stagecoach
