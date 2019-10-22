News: Record number of guests at chamber awards night
By Tom Austen
A record number of guests came together at a glittering awards ceremony to celebrate and recognise the important contributions businesses, charities and individuals have made over the past twelve months in helping to shape the local economy.
Regarded by many as being one of the most important events on the local business calendar, the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards, sponsored by AAG IT Services, took place at Magna in Rotherham and saw more than 575 members of the local business community support the popular event.
Hosted by Rotherham-based actor Dean Andrews, currently appearing on award-winning TV soap Emmerdale, the event saw ENGIE secure a double award win, after securing the Commitment to People Development award, which lead to them becoming the worthy winner of the highly coveted title of Business of the Year 2019 (pictured), sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency.
The beginning of the event saw FareShare walk away with a £3,000 donation from award sponsor Fortem, after securing the title of Charity of Year, and later in the evening securing another win for the Business Community Impact award.
The ceremony also recognised the longstanding achievements of a number of businesses with a special salute to business, which included two presentations of 100 years in business to Progress Rail Services UK Ltd and Westfield Health. Special recognition was given to Ted Lowe who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award, whilst Jonathan Morley of Secure Power Ltd was awarded the Business Person of the Year.
The awards also recognised young individuals who are taking the first steps in their career and Oliver Wilde of Engie Regeneration Ltd won the Apprentice of the Year Award, with Charles Hauge of Enzygo Ltd and Gracie Smith of Russell Richardson receiving highly commended.
Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive of the Chamber, said: "This year's awards has seen a record number of entries, culminating in a sell out event which proved to be a memorable evening which celebrated the achievements of businesses of all shapes and sizes based in the region.
"I would like to congratulate the winners on the evening, especially our newly crowned business of the year ENGIE. The success of the event illustrates some of the truly amazing work which is being undertaken in our region, from the new and promising companies who have a bright future ahead of them to established companies who are celebrating milestone anniversaries."
The winners on the night in full:
Launchpad Most Promising New Business Award:
Winner: The Elite Wax Group
Highly Commended: Dawson Radford Solicitors
Highly Commended: Greigallen.design
Jelf Business Community Impact Award:
Winner: FareShare Yorkshire
Highly Commended: Home Instead Senior Care Rotherham
Highly Commended: Rotherham United Community Sports Trust
AAG IT Services Best Use of Technology Award:
Winner: Hogen Systems Ltd
Highly Commended: Hallam FM Cash for Kids
Highly Commended: LNS Turbo UK Ltd
Enzygo Business Growth Award:
Winner: Corrosion Resistant Materials
Highly Commended: Secure Power Ltd
Highly Commended: Wellspring Academy Trust
Masonite Apprentice of the Year Award:
Winner: Oliver Wilde – Engie Regeneration Ltd
Highly Commended: Charles Hauge – Enzygo Ltd
Highly Commended: Gracie Smith – Russell Richardson
Finance For Enterprise Marketing Campaign of the Year Award:
Winner: LensGo Visual Media
Highly Commended: Electrical Safety UK Limited
Highly Commended: No18 Interiors LTD
Brook Corporate Developments Excellence in Customer Service Award:
Winner: Amanda’s Blinds
Highly Commended: DEB Chartered Accountants
Highly Commended: Oxley & Coward Solicitors LLP
RNN Training Commitment to People Development Award:
Winner: ENGIE
Highly Commended: Bob’s Business
Highly Commended: XPO Logistics
National Fluid Power Centre Excellence in Manufacturing Award:
Winner: Charles H Coward Ltd
Highly Commended: Oracle Precision Ltd
Highly Commended: Specialised Laser Products Ltd
Rotherham Together Partnership Workplace Wellbeing Award:
Winner: British Glass
Highly Commended: LNS Turbo UK Ltd
Highly Commended: Russell Richardson
Shorts Business Person of the Year Award:
Winner: Jonathan Morley – Secure Power Ltd
Highly Commended: Mark Scanlan – LNS Turbo UK Ltd
Highly Commended: Rose Dyson – Pura Cosmetics
Charity of the Year Award, in association with Fortem:
Winner: FareShare Yorkshire
Highly Commended: Barnsley Sea Cadets
Highly Commended: YWCA Yorkshire
Salute to Business Award, in association with XPO Logistics:
AAG IT Services Ltd – 10 Years
Howells Solicitors LLP – 40 Years
Wybone Ltd – 50 Years
Metalliform Holdings Ltd – 75 Years
Progress Rail Services UK Ltd – 100 Years
Westfield Health – 100 Years
