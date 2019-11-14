News: Rotherham recruiter named best in the game

Rotherham-based Aardvark Swift has been named as the best recruitment agency at a prestigious awards ceremony for the video games industry.The success was at the recent awards organised by TIGA, the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. The TIGA Games Industry Awards uniquely recognises excellence in games development, business and education.Established in 1989, Aardvark Swift was the first recruitment agency to dedicate its services to the mushrooming video games industry. Based at Nightingale Court on the edge of Rotherham town centre, the firm helps major players such as Microsoft, Sony, EA and Nokia recruit the stars of tomorrow.The firm was also shortlised in the Education Initiative and Talent Development category for its Grads in Games scheme which has the mission to unify all games graduate activities, information, advice and jobs in one place.Simon Hope, director and head of recruitment (pictured, centre), and Ian Goodall, managing director (pictured, right), represented Aardvark Swift at the awards which were held at the Natural History Museum in London.A spokesperson for Aardvark Swift said: "It was a humbling experience to be recognised this year and to get to bring home the award for our team who have done their best to pull out all the stops this year for their clients."Going forward we will strive to hit the same high bar we have set for ourselves."Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, added: "I would like to thank all of our generous sponsors, our judges and everyone who supported the TIGA Games Industry Awards by entering and attending the ceremony. Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists in development, publishing, education, services and businesses – your skill, expertise and ingenuity is driving our games industry forward."TIGA looks forward to working with our friends, members and supporters to advance, expand and strengthen our sector in the months and years ahead."