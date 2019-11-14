News: Marsden to scale up growth following sale
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Marsden Weighing Group has been sold to Alcuin Capital Partners, and the management team, led by managing director Richard Black.
Based at Templeborough, Marsden manufactures a wide range of weighing scales and devices that are used in hospitals, veterinary surgeries and in industry. It provides a bespoke weighing scale manufacturing service to 23 countries worldwide.
The complex deal sees the long-time family shareholders step away from the company.
Richard Black, managing director of Marsden, said: "I'm excited for the future and the opportunity to drive this business through its next stage of growth alongside Alcuin. I would like to thank RSM and EMW for their hard work and professionalism in getting the deal over the line."
Nick Seaman, partner at Alcuin Capital Partners, added: "Marsden is going through an exciting period of growth having recently launched a unique product to the global medical market.This represents the first of an exciting pipeline of NPD.
"We are delighted to be supporting the business to take both these new products and their existing product base to the NHS and healthcare organisations globally."
Two separate teams at law firm, EMW, advised the exiting shareholders and the new management team on this transaction.
Gurpreet Sanghera, partner at EMW, said: "A key objective for the retiring family shareholders was that this transition allows Marsden to continue to grow its strong brand reputation within the UK and globally. With Richard continuing to lead the management team, supported by Alcuin as strategic partner they have certainly achieved this.
"This is an exciting time for Marsden as they embark on the global launch of their market leading product. It was an absolute pleasure to be part of this deal team and we look forward to continuing to work with Marsden on future projects."
RSM's M&A and Private Equity team advised the exiting shareholders of Marsden and Castle Corporate Finance advised the incumbent management team on the terms being offered by Alcuin.
Clodagh Tunney, corporate finance director for RSM, said: "It’s been a pleasure working with the Marsden shareholders to help them achieve their exit aspirations and to find a partner to support the continued growth of the business. We wish the shareholders, Alcuin and the management team all the best as they start this new chapter."
Rothbiz reported last year that Marsden had successfully brought to market a unique, revolutionary idea that could change the way immobile patients are weighed.
