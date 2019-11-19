News: Masterclasses for Rotherham businesses
By Tom Austen
Rotherham businesses have the chance to increase their expertise at a series of masterclasses taking place across the Sheffield city region (SCR).
Organised by SCR's Growth Hub, the events will take place between October and spring 2020, focusing on subjects such as leadership and management, social media, and digital marketing.
Designed by business leaders for business leaders, the Growth Hub aims to remove internal boundaries within the city region, so that every growing business gets the support it needs to thrive.
The ISO De-mystified masterclass, hosted at RiDO's Fusion @ Magna in Rotherham on December 3, will focus on clearly explaining why International Organisation for Standardisation is important to businesses and is a hallmark of quality.
In December, attendees at other masterclasses can learn how social media can support and benefit businesses; from using it as a customer-services channel, to ensuring it is an important outlet for self-promotion.
The free programme continues with more classes in the New Year aimed at businesses who are growing but need support. Digital media, leadership and management, and finance for growth are penciled in for 2020.
David Grimes, head of the SCR Growth Hub, said: "The Growth Hub is dedicated to helping businesses to grow, improve and succeed and these series of masterclasses will broaden expertise and knowledge amongst the attendees.
"Each session will be led by an industry expert who will cut through the jargon and equip delegates with vital skills and, importantly, confidence in the field."
SCR Growth Hub website
Images: SCR Growth Hub
