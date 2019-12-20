News: Rotherham firm signs Armed Forces Covenant





The covenant is a commitment to support Armed Forces Personnel, by offering employment and support, whilst celebrating the invaluable and innovative contribution they make to the businesses.



MTL Advanced has a long standing relationship with members of the armed forces, with a number of employees having served in the past, or who are currently reservists and signing the covenant demonstrates continued support towards current and future military employees.



Michael Ellmore, Head of Sales at MTL Advanced, said: "MTL Advanced are honoured to sign the Armed Forces Covenant. As a veteran myself with long service in the armed forces, it brings me immense pride that we are committed to our Armed Forces Personnel and showing our support to the military community."



With two main principles of the covenant, MTL Advanced commit to ensure that no member of the Armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen and ensure that any special considerations required by injured or bereaved personnel is sufficiently provided.



As an armed forces-friendly organisation, MTL Advanced are committed to taking a proactive approach in harnessing the benefits of recruiting from the Armed Forces Community and the commercial opportunities which can be brought to the organisation.



MTL Advanced has a proven history of working within the defence industry through the manufacture of armoured vehicle hulls and cabins including assembly and painting.



Elmore continued: "We will continue to show our support to the military community and we encourage other companies to support the community by signing the covenant themselves. As a growing company, we are always on the lookout for skilled engineers and talented personnel therefore we would like to encourage more veterans to come and join our team."



MTL Advanced has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, recognising the value that Armed Forces Personnel including, veterans, reservists and military families bring to organisations and businesses across the UK.With a 300,000 sq ft base in Brinsworth, the firm is a project manufacturing specialist in the metal sector and supplies leading names in sectors such as defence, construction, offshore and renewable energy, recycling and rail.