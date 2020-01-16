News: Locals set to have their say on Swinton redevelopment









The Vesta Group, Quest Property and Conroy Brook, are in line to get the approval of the Council's cabinet to continue to work up plans based on new housing, refurbished community facilities, an upgrade to the parade of shops and landscaping.



The redevelopment would be funded through the sale of the vacant Rotherham Council owned former swimming pool, Charnwood House, neighbourhoods office and doctors surgery site for family housing. The site has been vacant since 2017.



The use of vacant land to generate income for the redevelopment proposals means the scheme can be delivered without cost to taxpayers.



Land values in the area are low which limits what can be achieved. As a result, a proposal to accommodate the civic hall facilities and library into one building has been dropped in favour of a refurbishment of the Civic Hall and café and a new library, based in the refurbished former customer service centre.



Advertisement Rothbiz reported last week that a consortium had been identified as the preferred bidder by Rotherham Council to take on the regeneration of key sites within the key area in the north of the borough.The Vesta Group, Quest Property and Conroy Brook, are in line to get the approval of the Council's cabinet to continue to work up plans based on new housing, refurbished community facilities, an upgrade to the parade of shops and landscaping.The redevelopment would be funded through the sale of the vacant Rotherham Council owned former swimming pool, Charnwood House, neighbourhoods office and doctors surgery site for family housing. The site has been vacant since 2017.The use of vacant land to generate income for the redevelopment proposals means the scheme can be delivered without cost to taxpayers.Land values in the area are low which limits what can be achieved. As a result, a proposal to accommodate the civic hall facilities and library into one building has been dropped in favour of a refurbishment of the Civic Hall and café and a new library, based in the refurbished former customer service centre.

Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "These are exciting proposals which would see major improvements to shops and public facilities in Swinton town centre, provide new family homes and bring redundant land back into use.



"The plans brought forward by the Vesta Group, Quest Property and Conroy Brook consortium meet all the aims of our ambitious development brief for a community-focused redevelopment. The investment will provide a huge boost to the economy in Swinton and subject to Cabinet approval, we look forward to sharing the detailed proposals with local residents and businesses."



If cabinet approval is granted next week, drop-in sessions for the local community to view and comment on the plans will be arranged, alongside an outline planning application to be submitted by the consortium.



Cllr Ken Wyatt, Swinton Ward member, said: "It's important from local members perspective that Swinton residents are involved at every stage of the process and I am pleased there is a commitment to share the detailed proposals with the community at the earliest opportunity, subject to approval."



If Cabinet and planning consent is granted, it is hoped that work could start on site in Spring this year.



Images: Google Maps Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "These are exciting proposals which would see major improvements to shops and public facilities in Swinton town centre, provide new family homes and bring redundant land back into use."The plans brought forward by the Vesta Group, Quest Property and Conroy Brook consortium meet all the aims of our ambitious development brief for a community-focused redevelopment. The investment will provide a huge boost to the economy in Swinton and subject to Cabinet approval, we look forward to sharing the detailed proposals with local residents and businesses."If cabinet approval is granted next week, drop-in sessions for the local community to view and comment on the plans will be arranged, alongside an outline planning application to be submitted by the consortium.Cllr Ken Wyatt, Swinton Ward member, said: "It's important from local members perspective that Swinton residents are involved at every stage of the process and I am pleased there is a commitment to share the detailed proposals with the community at the earliest opportunity, subject to approval."If Cabinet and planning consent is granted, it is hoped that work could start on site in Spring this year.

Residents in Swinton will get the chance to see new proposals for the £8.4m redevelopment of their town centre at the earliest opportunity.