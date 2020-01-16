News: Club provides update on Guest & Chrimes
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United have made positive progress with the Guest & Chrimes site, but are unable to say anything further.
It comes after Historic England confirmed that an application had been received to remove the fire-damaged building from the listed buildings register.
Sitting alongside the club's £20m stadium, the Grade II listed property on the edge of Rotherham town centre suffered a fire in July 2018. Following structural surveys, the historic frontage facing the River Don has been completely demolished.
Speaking at a fans forum, Paul Douglas, chief operating officer of Rotherham United was asked about the Guest & Chrimes building. He said: "I can definitely say we have made progress in the last 12 months, or I can say Tony [Stewart, Millers chairman] has.
"Unfortunately I can't say what progress, or how quickly anything will happen but certainly it has moved along in a very positive way."
Rotherham United working with Historic England and Rotherham Council on proposals. It was previously estimated that investment of £8.8m would be needed just to bring the property up to a marketable condition and there has been little interest from developers in doing so.
The club has been in ongoing talks with investors regarding a trampoline centre, and have put forward a number of propositions.
Also at the forum, Douglas was asked about remaining empty retail units at the stadium.
With the office space in the main stand fully let, Douglas explained: "The one down on the far side is now very near to completion having been let out to a company.
"Tony has always felt that these spaces are a key part of the club's financial plan.
"There would be a large capital needed to get these empty spaces converted into bars and we are yet to be convinced on whether we can make that viable."
Rotherham United posted increased turnover and profit for the financial year that covered the team's last season in The Championship. Turnover was £14m for 18/19, up from £10m in the previous season. Profit before tax was £2.74m, up from a £500,000 loss the previous year.
RUFC website
Images: Google Maps
RUFC website
Images: Google Maps
