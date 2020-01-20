News: Henderson's withdrawal is a sauce of disappointment for Yorkshire Crisps
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based Yorkshire Crisp Company has had to stop producing its Henderson's Relish flavoured crisps.
The luxury hand cooked crisps and popcorn maker is based at Waleswood where its award-winning produce is made by a small, dedicated team using the finest local ingredients for a local, national and international market.
A match made in South Yorkshire saw Sheffield-based Henderson's combine its spicy sauce with Yorkshire Crisps back in 2008 but now the historic firm has decided to stop supplying the crisp maker.
Instead, the manufacturer has launched its new Worcester Sauce flavour.
A statement from Yorkshire Crisps explained: "This is in response to Henderson's decision to stop supplying us as they are exploring expansion opportunities to promote the Henderson’s Relish brand. They are focusing on their future priorities and, after much deliberation, are to no longer supply product to Yorkshire Crisps.
"Our new Worcester Sauce Yorkshire Crisps are now available in single 40g bags and our re-sealable stay-fresh 100g drums. We are very disappointed to be unable to continue our association with the iconic Yorkshire brand that is Henderson's, which is local to our home town, but we respect their decision and hope you will enjoy our new Worcester Sauce Yorkshire Crisps."
The Yorkshire Crisp range now has four flavours that that are suitable for vegans – the new Worcester Sauce flavour, plus Sweet Chilli & Lime, Natural Sea Salt or Nowt On. The whole range is now gluten-free.
Tim Wheatley of The Yorkshire Crisp Company, said: "After listening to our customers and to feedback from our tasting panels, it became very clear to us that we needed to incorporate more flavours that are plant-based.
"This has allowed us to widen our audience appeal and respond to exciting current market trends and we are thrilled to have launched our new Worcester Sauce Yorkshire Crisps with this in mind."
Yorkshire Crisps website
Images: Yorkshire Crisps
1 comments:
Good grief, whatever next!
Slow news day me thinks!
