News: We'll meet again - Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival returns





Back at Magna in 2020 after last year's event was cancelled, organisers have warned that this year's festival could be the last.



The event, which also includes the Champion Beer of Yorkshire competition is open to the public between February 27 to 29.



with an RAF theme chosen to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain and to celebrate the important role South Yorkshire played in defending Britain's shores from invasion during the summer of 1940. Inside the festival, bars will be named after some of the iconic aircraft which took part in the first major campaign to be fought solely in the skies.



Starting at Oakwood School in 1992, the event has gone on to become the largest indoor beer festival outside of London.



For the first time the festival will also host a special gin bar and has also been chosen as just one of two festivals in the UK which will receive an exclusive beer, produced by Timothy Taylors. Throughout the three day event a diverse range of live entertainment will take to the stages inside the festival, bringing together some of the best local bands and tribute acts in the business.



Proceeds from the event will be used to support Rotherham Cancer Care Centre which provides support to people who have cancer or been affected by the disease, by providing a range of therapies and counselling sessions designed to improve quality of life.



However, festival organiser Steve Burns has urged beer lovers to back the popular event, and warned that this year's festival could be the last.



Steve Burns, festival organiser (pictured, right), said: "This year's festival promises to offer something a little different. We've chosen beers from across the UK to reflect the Battle of Britain theme, and teamed up with South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum to bring a few surprises to this year's festival. We're also showcasing some amazing new beers which have never been tasted before as well as a fantastic entertainment line-up.



"For many the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival is one of the highlights of the annual social calendar. However, our last outing was severely affected by circumstances beyond our control. To paraphrase Churchill, never has so much been enjoyed by so many, as a result of the efforts of so few and we're hoping to rekindle part of the blitz spirit to ensure that this year's festival is not our last."



A 25 year old furniture designer impressed judges with her RAF-inspired design as part of the festivals' logo competition. It will feature on this year's commemorative glasses, as well as being used throughout the popular event, which is set to welcome over 5,000 visitors.



Kesia Elliott, competition winner, said: "I've visited the festival for a number of years and always enjoyed it. When I saw the chance to get involved with this year's event, I decided to put my creative skills to the test and I was shocked when I received the telephone call saying that I'd won the competition. It’s been amazing seeing my design featured on this year's posters and I'm really looking forward to this year's festival."



The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival is reaching for the skies and organisers are calling on beer lovers to come together to support its Battle of Britain-themed beer spectacular, which returns later this month.