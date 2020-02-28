News: Regeneration of Rotherham town centre will continue to focus on residential and leisure





The Council has confirmed that it is finalising a bid for just over £20m to the Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) which would help deliver the redevelopment plans.







The Council has confirmed that it is finalising a bid for just over £20m to the Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) which would help deliver the redevelopment plans. As Rothbiz revealed last week, the bid has aims that follow on from the town centre masterplan. The plans would help deliver the transformation and reorientation of town centre including schemes to redevelop the markets and to improve open spaces along key gateways within the town, complementing the work to be undertaken as part of the Forge Island development.

Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "The plans put forward are big, and they needed to be. The priority has been securing the funding to bring those plans into reality.



"We are laying solid foundations with our partners with the new University Centre, refurbished bus station and the Tram Train service already in place. Work on Forge Island also continues; bringing us another step closer to the exciting cinema and leisure scheme that is planned. There’s also £30 million being invested to create housing and breathe new life into three town centre sites.



"Our Town Centre Masterplan sets out our vision, moving towards a more diverse mix of uses with a focus on residential and leisure, quality open spaces and better connectivity."



Documnets put before the Council's cabinet showed that the four main themes of the draft bid are:



- Redevelopment of Rotherham Markets that will include the relocation of the Central Library, a Community Hub and Food/Entertainment Court.

- The TCM identifies a number of residential development opportunities, creating an attractive Town Centre residential offer and in particular housing within the Forge Island development.

- Updating and re-imagining the Public Realm that links these sites, along with other key sites included in the TCM, and guides the town's footfall is seen as another key priority

- Facilitating the retention of Grimm & Co, an innovative literacy charity, by supporting their relocation to larger premises enhances a truly unique offer and visitor attraction in Rotherham's town centre, this would be 100% grant funded and would not have any revenue implications for the Council.



The FHSF plans are subject to change and further consultation will take place before the final bid is submitted. The Council's final bid is due for submission in April, with successful bids expected to be informed in the summer.



As it goes on the search for further funding, Council bosses continue to reiterate that the regeneration of Rotherham town centre will not solely be based around retail and will continue to focus on residential and leisure.