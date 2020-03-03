News: Council's commercial units complete
By Tom Austen
The construction of two new industrial units for Rotherham Council at the Beighton Link site has been completed two months ahead of schedule.
Extending to 49,159 sq ft across two buildings, the property has been developed to meet a growing need for well-located high quality business space in Rotherham and is now available for businesses to rent via agents Commercial Property Partners LLP (CPP).
Rothbiz reported in November that the authority had concluded the property deal as a revenue generating project with developer J F Finnegan building out the units utilising cash from the Sheffield city region JESSICA fund. The authority set aside £990,000 from its own £5m Growth Fund.
Located on a popular business park on Chesterfield Road in Rotherham, in a prime location on the border of Sheffield, just off the A57 and within minutes of the M1 and M18, the units offer manufacturing, distribution or warehousing businesses an opportunity join one of the fastest growing economies in the North of England.
Since opening in 2009, the Beighton Link Business Park has grown to include international coffee company Starbucks and bakery chain Greggs.
Rotherham's Cabinet Member for Jobs and Local Economy, Cllr. Denise Lelliott, said: "The Council aims to give businesses the confidence to invest in the borough and, by providing high-quality commercial property like these units, we can continue to support Rotherham’s position as one of the fastest growing economies in the region.
"The completed units will be let to inward investors or expanding local companies, which will support business growth in the borough and provide high-value lasting employment for residents."
Advertisement
Measuring at 20,135 sq ft and 29,024 sq ft respectively, both units were constructed by J F Finnegan. Each property has two ground level loading doors, an eaves height of 8.0m, a pitched roof with 10% roof lights, disabled WC and shower facilities, and concrete yard loading areas.
Roger Haworth, Partner at Commercial Property Partners, said: "The location on the popular Beighton Business Park presents a strong opportunity to become part of a highly successfully business community and occupy a high-quality, spacious facility. The units will also benefit from excellent transport links, being based just two miles from J31 of the M1, thus in close proximity to a number of major cities in the Yorkshire and East Midlands region.
"We encourage anyone who is interested in these units and would like some further information to get in touch with our team."
J F Finnegan has been busy in Rotherham, recently starting work on a new £22m research facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP). The firm's director, Nick Gillott, said: "We have always had a strong presence in South Yorkshire, this is the final phase at Beighton Link and are proud to be playing our part in what is a great example of the public and private sectors working in partnership."
CPP website
J F Finnegan website
Images: RMBC
Extending to 49,159 sq ft across two buildings, the property has been developed to meet a growing need for well-located high quality business space in Rotherham and is now available for businesses to rent via agents Commercial Property Partners LLP (CPP).
Rothbiz reported in November that the authority had concluded the property deal as a revenue generating project with developer J F Finnegan building out the units utilising cash from the Sheffield city region JESSICA fund. The authority set aside £990,000 from its own £5m Growth Fund.
Located on a popular business park on Chesterfield Road in Rotherham, in a prime location on the border of Sheffield, just off the A57 and within minutes of the M1 and M18, the units offer manufacturing, distribution or warehousing businesses an opportunity join one of the fastest growing economies in the North of England.
Since opening in 2009, the Beighton Link Business Park has grown to include international coffee company Starbucks and bakery chain Greggs.
Rotherham's Cabinet Member for Jobs and Local Economy, Cllr. Denise Lelliott, said: "The Council aims to give businesses the confidence to invest in the borough and, by providing high-quality commercial property like these units, we can continue to support Rotherham’s position as one of the fastest growing economies in the region.
"The completed units will be let to inward investors or expanding local companies, which will support business growth in the borough and provide high-value lasting employment for residents."
Advertisement
Measuring at 20,135 sq ft and 29,024 sq ft respectively, both units were constructed by J F Finnegan. Each property has two ground level loading doors, an eaves height of 8.0m, a pitched roof with 10% roof lights, disabled WC and shower facilities, and concrete yard loading areas.
Roger Haworth, Partner at Commercial Property Partners, said: "The location on the popular Beighton Business Park presents a strong opportunity to become part of a highly successfully business community and occupy a high-quality, spacious facility. The units will also benefit from excellent transport links, being based just two miles from J31 of the M1, thus in close proximity to a number of major cities in the Yorkshire and East Midlands region.
"We encourage anyone who is interested in these units and would like some further information to get in touch with our team."
J F Finnegan has been busy in Rotherham, recently starting work on a new £22m research facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP). The firm's director, Nick Gillott, said: "We have always had a strong presence in South Yorkshire, this is the final phase at Beighton Link and are proud to be playing our part in what is a great example of the public and private sectors working in partnership."
CPP website
J F Finnegan website
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment