News: STEM event hosts preview for SEND pupils





The event, organised by The work-wise Foundation, will take at Magna Science Centre, Rotherham, on Wednesday March 25.



Get up to Speed with STEM features over 100 exhibitions, plus a number of interactive zones including Rail, Construction and Uniformed Services. Other attractions include the National Videogames Museum, McLaren Automotive Supercars, Plant Genetics Growth Chamber, University of Sheffield Maker Bus, past and present fire engines, the Rail Human Library and Quantum Physics activities, amongst others.



John Barber, CEO of The work-wise Foundation, said: "We are always exploring ways to enhance the inclusivity of Get Up To Speed and make the event as accessible and welcoming as possible for everyone. This year we are expecting over 4,000 people to attend throughout the course of the day, which may be overwhelming for some children and young people. The SEND friendly preview will provide any individuals that require a calmer environment the chance to experience and enjoy the exhibits without feeling overwhelmed by the larger crowds."



Over the past ten years, Get up to Speed, which is championed by employers and delivered through The work-wise Foundation alongside key partners in the private and public sectors, has showcased engineering career opportunities to over 19,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.



This year's event, sponsored by Sheffield’s Liberty Speciality Steels, Chesterfield’s CBE+ and Rotherham's AESSEAL plc, will focus on robotics and renewables and include presentations from previous visitors that have gone on to secure a career in STEM-related industries as a result of past events.



Organisers at Get up to Speed with STEM, Yorkshire's largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction careers spectacular, have announced plans to host an hour-long Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) friendly preview at this year's event.