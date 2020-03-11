News: Get another glimpse of Gulliver's Valley
By Tom Austen
Gulliver's has given its biggest glimpse yet of the brand new £37m theme park that opens in Rotherham later this year.
Construction work began in 2018 on phase one of Gulliver's Valley Resort which includes the main family theme park with themed areas with rides and lodges, and the huge indoor entrance hub.
With an opening date sometime in the Spring, the family company has been keeping the public up to date with regular videos on social media, and the latest one gives a greater look at the rapid progress being made on site, and at some of the rides being tested.
Most noticeable is the fairytale castle at the centre of the first phase which will be home to home to magical princess suites - Gulliver's offers short breaks at the site which is located next to Rother Valley Country Park. Dinosaurs have also been spotted on the site...
Rothbiz reported in January on the first rides and the new video gives a sneak peek of some of them.
In the Lost World - Gulliver's dinosaur adventure themed area - rides include a river tour and the T-Rex Tower epic slide. At Smuggler's Wharf - the pirate themed zone - rides include Blackbeard's Barrels teacup style ride and the Galleon pirate ship. Western World will house rides such as the thrilling Apache Falls water ride, the Desperado Drop and the Sioux City Express train ride.
Further details are also revealed for the first time, although the vintage carousel was still under wraps. JCBs make up another attraction enabling kids (and adults) to get to grips with a full size digger.
One ride exclusive to Rotherham is set to be the 360 degree flying experience in the Lost World zone, called The Gyrosaur.
The "Toy Land" area is seen in more detail. Aimed at the younger end of the 2 - 13 year old target market, this area will include a Ferris Wheel, Frantic Fire trucks, a Rockin' Tug and Jumbo Jetters flying elephants.
The large indoor area is likely to include soft play areas and a climbing experience. Other Gulliver's sites also incorporate splash zones and NERF zones.
Recruitment is underway and tickets and short breaks can be booked online now.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
