News: Rotherham barbershop posts Coronavirus warning
By Tom Austen
A popular barbershop in Rotherham has posted a warning on its social media stating that a customer with Coronavirus used the shop last week.
The message follows on from a similar post from The Marquis pub in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, stating that it had undertaken a "deep clean" after being made aware of customer who visited its Wacky Warehouse that has since tested positive for Coronavirus.
Cutthroats, which is based on the High Street in Rotherham town centre, is taking similar steps having been advised to deep clean the shop and then to isolate for 48 hours.
A statement from Rotherham Council last week confirmed that the borough has a presumed positive case of the COVID-19 virus and added that it is working closely with its health partners and that arrangements are in place to manage the situation.
Public Health England (PHE) published data today that shows that the Rotherham local authority now has one confirmed case of the virus.
A Facebook post from Cuththroats today (March 10) reads: "IMPORTANT INFORMATION - Like mega important this guys, we've had a phone call today telling us that someone who came in last week has got Coronavirus.
"This isn't a joke I wish it was.
"We've been advised to deep clean the shop (which we are currently doing) and then to isolate for 48 hours minimum.
"If you were in last week from Thursday onwards and are showing and symptoms please ring 111 and they will provide you with all the necessary information. You should be fine as we clean things regularly however I feel like you guys should be made aware.
"I cannot stress enough how frustrated we all are about having to close up for a couple of days but I'd rather be safe than sorry.
"As staff we are all fine (for now) and hopefully there's nothing to worry about.
"I'm so sorry for the inconvenience this is gonna cause everyone booked in and I assure you we will do everything to get back to it as soon as possible as well as opening earlier and longer to accommodate the appointments we've missed.
"I've never been as gutted about anything, I'll keep you all updated and hopefully we will be back open Thursday, if not it will be next week.
"Stay safe out there guys, especially if you've just got back off holiday.
"Sorry again
"From all the boys at Cutthroats"
Fair play to the owners for getting this out there to customers so quickly. Better to be safe as they say. Hope you are back open ASAP.
