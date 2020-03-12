News: £166m for Sheffield city region transport projects
By Tom Austen
Budget documents released by the Government look to have given the green light for a new tram-train stop at Magna in Rotherham.
The Sheffield City Region (SCR) put forward a substantial bid to the Government's Transforming Cities Fund to back its new transport strategy. This week's Budget indicates that the SCR is to receive £166m.
The authority had put forward a bid for £232m. Rothbiz outlined the Rotherham aspects of the bid here.
The SCR will also be able to tap into the £4.2 billion the Government wants to invest in the transport networks of eight city regions across England from 2022-23.
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "Today we have secured £166m funding for South Yorkshire's transport network. This is significant investment, which will make a huge difference to passengers across the region: reducing journey times, cutting congestion and improving punctuality and reliability.
"We have had to fight hard for this cash, but it will make a big difference to people's lives, and I welcome the announcement that there is more investment to follow. The Government has indicated its support for the Supertram renewal as part of £4.2 billion additional transport funding available to Combined Authorities."
A new tram stop on the tram-train line to Rotherham at Magna is explicitly mentioned in the budget document. In its bid, the SCR explained that it would facilitate a new 150 space park and ride site and help transform strategic connectivity to the Magna area and provide growth opportunities in the Templeborough/Sheffield Road area.
The business case added: "The tram-train has been very successful and has proved that there is a high demand for this service – this ambitious project will help to relieve congestion and poor air quality within the Lower Don Valley and A6178 corridor by encouraging drivers to park at the new tram train stop and travel on the tram-train service into Sheffield.
"This will help to address major congestion between Rotherham and Sheffield particularly at the Junction 34 of the M1 and also help to improve air quality. The project will also link with the proposed A6178 segregated cycle route and encourage cyclists traveling longer distances to use the tram-train service."
Renewing the Supertram network could cost over £400m.
Images: Google Maps
