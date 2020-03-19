News: Liberty looks to youth for long-term future





International industrials and metals group, Liberty House, closed a deal with Tata Steel UK to acquire its Speciality Steels business, including the electric arc steelworks and bar mill at Rotherham, for a total consideration of £100m in 2017.



The firm is offering 20 Level 3 and Degree apprenticeships in a variety of engineering specialisms, covering electrical, mechanical and materials across its South Yorkshire business. A further 10 apprentices will be hired across the Group's other UK businesses.



Liberty's Speciality Steels' apprenticeship programme, which operates across sites in Stocksbridge and Rotherham, is renowned in the region and was selected as a Centrica Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer in 2018.



Apprentices joining Speciality Steels will have the opportunity to learn and work in a business producing high grades of steel for demanding applications such as the aerospace, oil & gas, automotive and motorsport industries.



They will also have the chance to shape the group's



The Speciality Steels business in Rotherham is already ahead of the curve on reducing emissions as it uses an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) to melt scrap steel and produce new steel products, bypassing the carbon emissions from blast furnace steel production.



Apprenticeships enable students to study locally while earning a salary and experience from hands-on and practical engineering tasks.



Mick Hood, UK HR director at Liberty Steel Group, said: "As someone who joined Speciality Steels as an apprentice over 40 years ago, I can testify to the positive impact the apprenticeship can have on a career in specialist engineering.



"This is a business steeped in rich local heritage but one that also has a global reach. Apprentices at LIBERTY are part of an operation involved in the production of steel for civil aircraft undercarriages that land somewhere in the world on average every three seconds."



