News: Retail rates relief in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Over 900 businesses in Rotherham are set to benefit from the new business rates reliefs announced by the Government during the coronavirus outbreak.
403 businesses in the borough have already accessed existing retail reliefs and will now see their relief increase from 50% to 100%.
As part of a raft of unprecedented measures, 497 additional businesses are now also able to access the benefit following an expansion of the range of businesses who qualify by the Government.
A number of businesses will have already received their zero bills with the rest to follow over the next few days.
Judith Badger, Strategic Director for Finance & Customer Services at Rotherham Council, said: "We are delighted that the updated, zero bills have already started to go out. It's been a tough job to process these so quickly but we got ahead of the game by asking companies to provide information while we were still waiting on guidance from the government, which has helped us to get the help quicker to our businesses.
"We know that this will make a huge difference in helping to keep local businesses afloat, local people in jobs and in helping the local economy to recover quicker when we are in a position to begin the exit from coronavirus restrictions."
The estimated value of the relief for Rotherham is just over £30m.
Eligible properties, including those in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, will not pay business rates for the next 12 months. The smallest businesses in these sectors are also beginning to receive one off grants of either £10,000 or £25,000. The business rates holiday also applies to England's nurseries.
Rotherham businesses that qualify for small business and retail relief, with a rateable value less than £51k, are also being urged to complete the Council's online form to register their details for the Business Grants scheme. This is a vital step to enable payments to be processed with over 2,000 local businesses already receiving payments.
Eligible businesses will receive a cash grant of £10k or £25k depending on which scheme they qualify for. The total value paid out through the scheme by the council is almost £27m.
