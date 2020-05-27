News: Funding to support the recovery of high streets





Rotherham has been allocated £235,727 from the £50m fund to support a range of practical safety measures including new signs, street markings and temporary barriers. This will help get businesses get ready for when they can begin trading safely.



The council will also be able to use this money to develop local marketing campaigns to explain the changes to the public and reassure them that their high streets and other commercial areas are safe.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently set out a timeline for retail to reopen in June.



Outdoor markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen from June 1, as soon as they are able to meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.



The Council said that it is reviewing the Government guidance to see if it is practical for Rotherham's outdoor market to re-open and if so, to set a date.



All other non-essential retail will be expected to be able to reopen from June 15 if the Government's five tests are met and they follow the COVID-19 secure guidelines.



Hairdressers, nail bars and beauty salons, and the hospitality sector, remain closed, because the risk of transmission in these environments is higher where long periods of person to person contact is required.



Business Secretary Alok Sharma, said: "The high street sits at the heart of every community in the country. Enabling these businesses to open will be a critical step on the road to rebuilding our economy, and will support millions of jobs across the UK."



High Streets Minister Simon Clarke MP, added: "As we begin to slowly return to normality, the re-opening our high streets will be key to kick-starting our economic recovery.



"Levelling up the regions and supporting our high streets has always been central to the mission of this government.



"Many businesses have already introduced creative ways of trading such as contactless collection or taking orders by instant messaging and shows that they are ready for the challenges ahead.



"That's why we are providing an extra £50m for councils to support a range of safety measures that will help get these businesses back on track and ensure that people can enjoy their time visiting their local high street safely again."



