News: Work starts on new Rotherham bar / restaurant
By Tom Austen
Work has got underway on a new bar / restaurant in the popular Rotherham village of Wickersley.
It comes just as Rotherham Council approve new powers that could limit the number of new or varied alcohol licences being granted in the area.
The latest venue is at the former Village Butcher premises on Bawtry Road.
Rothbiz reported last year that the proposals involve a change of use at 151 and 153 Bawtry Road and Unit 6 on The Courtyard to create a combined unit as a restaurant.
A recent social media post from The Courtyard shows "the next phase of our major development" with the "renovation of our sister restaurant and bar."
When the plans for 151 and 153 Bawtry Road and Unit 6 of The Courtyard were approved, planners concluded that: "There are several existing A3 restaurants and cafes operating in the local area and it is not considered that this change of use would have any additional adverse effect on residential amenity."
Earlier plans for a craft ale bar were refused by the Council.
Using new powers, the local authority is introducing a new statement of licensing policy that includes proposals for a Cumulative Impact Policy which details that an area of Wickersley village is proposed to become a Cumulative Impact Zone.
This would mean that applicants "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."
Seasons Restaurant has applied for a Premises Licence with Alcohol for the new property at 151 - 152 Bawtry Road.
The Courtyard Facebook page
Images: Google Maps
