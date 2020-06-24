News: New Rotherham restaurant on the way
By Tom Austen
The recent Government announcement could not have come at a better time as recruitment begins for a new restaurant in Rotherham.
Rothbiz revealed at the end of last year that a lease had been signed that would enable a large empty retail unit to be converted into a restaurant and bar at Stag Roundabout.
Rancheros Brazilian Rodizio Restaurant is set to bring Brazilian and Latin cuisines to the area.
Rodízio is an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants. Meat waiters, called passadors, offer up a selection of cooked meats, often on the skewer. In some restaurants, diners use a green and red card to indicate whether they want more food.
Signs are that the new Rotherham restaurant is from Doncaster-based restaurant entrepreneur, Masud Rana, owner of La Boca and La Rustica in Doncaster town centre, and the La Fiesta tapas restaurant in Armthorpe.
This month, the new venture began recruitment, starting with a head chef.
The job advert explains: "We are a brand new, soon to be opened, 140 seater Brazilian Rodizio Restaurant by the Stag Roundabout, Wickersley Road, Rotherham. The restaurant bar and reception area can hold up to 30 guests waiting to be seated.
"The restaurant kitchen is built on approximately an area of 1,000 sq m.
"Our guests will be served many different cuts of beef, lamb, duck, pork and chicken - all grilled on a churrasco grill which is then sliced and served at their table as many times as they request. There will be a large salad bar which guests will be encouraged to help themselves from, this can hold between 20 and 30 cold and hot dishes.
"Although we are a predominantly meat based restaurant we would like to offer an extensive Vegetarian and Vegan menu to appeal to a broader range of guests. We also want to consider our guests which may have medical dietary requirements and ensure that we cater with diversity and clarity.
"Our rodizio and salad menus will be offered at a transparent fixed price."
An opening date has not yet been confirmed.
