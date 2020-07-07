News: Waddington start work on new Rotherham industrial units
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based developer, EV Waddington Ltd, has started work on ten new industrial units in Dinnington after securing a £1.6m grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
The development will create units of 5,560 to 32,300 sq ft providing high quality industrial and manufacturing space targeted towards SME occupiers at 31 East on the site of the former Dinnington Colliery.
The £7m project, also backed by Northern Powerhouse, will see a total of 80,000 sq ft of new units built over three terraces to supply much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation for the South Yorkshire region and provide up to 180 jobs.
Developer Tony Waddington said: "Our new project at 31 East continues our response to addressing the lack of commercial property offer of this type in the region.
"The premises are designed with flexibility, to allow units to be combined and accommodate a variety of uses and sizes."
Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which is marketing the development, added: "The development is suitable for a variety of uses. Improvements to upgrade the A57, have made 31 East easily accessible from the national motorway network. Its location and range of unit sizes will appeal to the local and regional market."
Also on site are Trebor Developments, working in conjunction with its partner Hillwood, on its 78,558 sq ft Atomic project.
Paul Mercer, managing director at Mercer & Co, who helped secure the £1.6m ERDF grant award, said: “This latest addition to the EV Waddington development portfolio will help enhance the competitiveness of SMEs and accelerate development in the region. It will help accommodate up to 180 new FTE jobs and generate £96m GVA over the next 10-year period thanks to ERDF support."
The units will be finished to a high specification to include full insulation, 6.5m internal height and full height roller shutter loading doors, three-phase electricity, fibre enabled, LED lighting, sizeable external loading areas, dedicated car parking and fully fitted office accommodation.
As well as the new plans for 31 East, EV Waddington Limited has already developed Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Parks and Chesterton Court in Rotherham.
Waddington website
Images: Waddington
