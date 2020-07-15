News: Investment in Rotherham town centre car parks

Rotherham Council is investing £380,000 to upgrade parking facilities in the town centre.



Drivers using the multi-story car park on Wellgate will be able to use any of the four new pay and display machines which will accept card and contactless payment options as well as coins.



Visitors can also use the cashless RingGo option where customers pay through phoning the service or by downloading the App.



Parking sessions paid for via the RingGo system can be topped up if customers are unexpectedly delayed in returning to their vehicles.



The car park has also been the subject of a deep clean and is being decorated internally to give a brighter, lighter finish.



As part of the swap to pay and display, the ticket barriers at the entrance and exit of the car park will be removed. Newly installed signage informs customers of the change to the payment options.



Drummond Street, Wellgate North and Clifton Hall car parks in the town centre now have gleaming new tarmac surfacing and bay markings. These car parks already offer cash, contactless and RingGo payment options.



New boundary fencing and signage is also to be installed at these car parks.



In addition to the work in the car parks, 24 of the Council's pay and display machines, some of which are in excess of 20 years old, are to be replaced with machines that offer card and contactless payment options as well as coins.



Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: "As part of our ongoing regeneration of the town centre continues, it is important that people visiting Rotherham have access to good transport links including car parking. I am delighted that these car parks have been upgraded to make the customers’ parking experience a more pleasant one."



Images: Google Maps