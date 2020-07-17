News: Costa confirmed for new Rotherham site
By Tom Austen
Construction is underway on a new Costa Coffee drive-thru in Rotherham.
Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, secured planning permission on the site near to its flagship Waverley development earlier this year.
The coffee chain is also taking a unit at Harworth's Riverdale Park development in Doncaster.
Costa will enter into a 15-year lease shortly after practical completion of the 1,800 sq. ft drive-thru units that Harworth will build on its behalf.
Close to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), the new outlet is being built on land adjacent to Harworth's Advantage House building on Poplar Way. It is expected to be practically completed in November and is being built by HP Construction.
Adam Osborne, development manager, Harworth Group plc, said: "Demand for food & beverage drive-thrus in established commercial locations in the North of England remains very strong. We're very pleased to accommodate Costa on another two of our sites."
Using the existing site access onto Poplar Way will provide access to the 36 space car park and drive-thru lane.
Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, the chain is the fastest growing coffee shop business in the UK. Coca-Cola completed the acquisition of Costa Coffee from Whitbread PLC in 2019 in a deal worth $4.9 billion.
Harworth also remains on-track to practically complete the UK Atomic Energy Authority's (UKAEA) new nuclear fusion technology research facility at the AMP in September.
The 22,300 sq ft unit, which is being built by Sheffield-based contractor JF Finnegan on Harworth's behalf, will comprise office accommodation split over two floors and a research laboratory at ground floor level. The UKAEA will be taking a 20-year lease with Harworth on its completion in September and will employ 40 highly skilled people – continuing the authority's close working relationship with the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC).
The new facility is being funded as part of the Government's Nuclear Sector Deal delivered through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. An additional £2m of investment is coming from Sheffield City Region's Local Growth Fund, thereby helping the UKAEA join other leading occupiers at the AMP including Rolls-Royce, Boeing and McLaren Automotive, and further strengthening the park's standing as being at the centre of high-value employment in the UK.
David Elliott, director of building, Harworth Group plc, said: "Continuing to build out new commercial space is essential for the UK’s ongoing economic recovery and I am delighted with progress being made in finalising the UKAEA’s new facility. This development has the potential to create many jobs in the local supply chain as fusion technology matures and we look forward to supporting that process where we can."
Harworth website
Images: Benson Signs
Harworth website
Images: Benson Signs
