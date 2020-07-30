News: Rotherham broadband provider launching Origin TV
By Tom Austen
A shared vision has seen Origin Broadband and Netgem join forces to offer Origin TV, a new multiscreen service.
The new product is designed to complement Origin Broadband's "customer first" model – offering a superb entertainment experience at a great price and as a genuine alternative to the traditional expensive broadband TV offerings.
Launching in 2011, Origin has developed its own infrastructure and now host the sixth largest broadband network in the UK. Supplying phone and internet services to businesses and homes across the UK, it is based in Rotherham town centre.
Origin TV combines a wealth of free live and On-demand content from public broadcasters, YouTube and YouTube Kids, genre based "go to" channels, along with premium sport content through Premier Sports, with access to Spanish and Italian top football matches exclusively from LaLiga and the Serie A.
No less than 150 games will broadcast live in HD and be included in the bundle price in the coming weeks as LaLiga, Serie A and the UK Premier League resume. Additionally, Origin customers can also use their Amazon Prime accounts to watch unlimited series and movies, sign up to Britbox, or even watch the latest cinema releases on Rakuten TV – all through one unique discovery and search experience, powered by Netgem TV.
Origin plans for further product and customer growth throughout 2021 with Origin TV being a key part of the growth strategy, offering customers more choice, better value and an upgraded service.
Netgem TV, whose service was named "Most Advanced TV service" at the 2019 Video Tech Awards, and who offers "the best 2020 Freeview Play set-top box in the UK" as awarded by Expert Review, was selected as the perfect partner to deliver Origin’s ambitious plans.
Oliver Bryssau, CEO at Origin Broadband, said: "Origin has enjoyed double-digit growth in a highly competitive marketplace, and the low-cost yet high-quality and flexible television service provided by Netgem was the perfect tool to continue to drive that growth forwards.
"Netgem allows us to provide a genuine value broadband and video package alternative to the £50/m and upwards routinely charged by our competitors, and has allowed us to do so quickly and with very little capital exposure."
The Netgem TV service is designed for maximum consumer convenience, acting as a "one stop shop" for all their video content needs, whether that is free-to-air television, YouTube, or any one of the app-based premium services that can be accessed on a convenient and flexible month-to-month basis. As such it is a perfect fit for the agile altnets that are flourishing in the UK and Ireland and transforming the landscape of ultra-fast broadband provision.
Sylvain Thevenot, chief commercial and customer officer, at Netgem TV, said: "There was no better partner than Origin Broadband to introduce the next evolution of our TV service in the UK, offering greater choice at better value to the consumer and a fast launching solution to ISPs looking to add video to their services and expand their reach,” says
"The altnets are seeing great success in the currently challenging economy and we believe that adding flexible, high quality and value-conscious video services to their offering, as Origin Broadband has just done, will help continue to drive their growth forward and increase customer loyalty.”
