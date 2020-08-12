News: Last week for COVID-19 support scheme





The money has been allocated through several Government-backed schemes which have been administered by the Council.



One of those schemes, the Discretionary Grant Fund, ended on the July 5 and now the Council has to bring the remaining schemes to a close by midnight on August 16 2020 as the Government funding comes to an end.



Schemes that will close this week are the Small Business Grants Fund and the Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Grants Fund.



Although around 90% of eligible businesses have now been paid the grants they are entitled to, a small number are yet to claim and are being urged to check their eligibility on the Council website to ensure they don't miss out.



Subject to checks and eligibility, businesses in Rotherham have typically been receiving their grant payments within five days of making an application.



Cllr. Saghir Alam, cabinet member for corporate services & finance, said: "To validate and process payments worth over £46m to more than 4,000 businesses in just over four months – and in such difficult circumstances – has a been a huge logistical challenge for the Council, but I'm proud we've achieved it.



“These grants are vital to the wellbeing of our economy, protecting the jobs, businesses and livelihoods of thousands of local people. We want to squeeze every last pound out of the funds available to help Rotherham recover so we are urging those eligible businesses to apply before it's too late.



