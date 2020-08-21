News: Determined entrepreneur sees business grow during lockdown
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham business has increased sales 1,000% in the midst of the lockdown, resulting in the creation of two full time jobs.
Specialising in personalised home décor items, Shabby2Chic Boutique started life on the popular online marketplace, Etsy, in 2017. Having moved to a 2,500 sq ft unit in March 2019, they have found themselves looking to move into a much larger unit, allowing the business to create more job opportunities as it grows to keep up with customer demand.
Celebrities such as Mrs Hinch, Jacqueline Jossa, Stacey Solomon, Rochelle Humes and many more have been posting on Instagram with products from the company, who have now grown to have around 170,000 followers on the platform.
Lockdown saw the launch of the new website, increasing traffic and sales by 1,000% in the first month alone. This resulted in creating two new full-time positions to help grow the business and maintain their 5* rated service.
Advertisement
Kathryn Hall, owner of Shabby2Chic Boutique said: "The level of support we have received has been amazing. Launching a new website can be daunting, but it has proven to be fruitful and allows us greater control over how people can experience our shop. It has allowed us to create jobs at a time where other businesses are having to cut them."
Kathryn was inspired after a diagnosis of endometriosis meant there was a need to fill her time whilst being off work. It started with painting dressers and tables and chairs, but these were too heavy for Kathryn to work with. Scaling down to Kilner jars, these soon became in such high demand that Kathryn quit her day job to start the business.
Shabby2Chic Boutique website
Images: Shabby2Chic Boutique
Specialising in personalised home décor items, Shabby2Chic Boutique started life on the popular online marketplace, Etsy, in 2017. Having moved to a 2,500 sq ft unit in March 2019, they have found themselves looking to move into a much larger unit, allowing the business to create more job opportunities as it grows to keep up with customer demand.
Celebrities such as Mrs Hinch, Jacqueline Jossa, Stacey Solomon, Rochelle Humes and many more have been posting on Instagram with products from the company, who have now grown to have around 170,000 followers on the platform.
Lockdown saw the launch of the new website, increasing traffic and sales by 1,000% in the first month alone. This resulted in creating two new full-time positions to help grow the business and maintain their 5* rated service.
Advertisement
Kathryn Hall, owner of Shabby2Chic Boutique said: "The level of support we have received has been amazing. Launching a new website can be daunting, but it has proven to be fruitful and allows us greater control over how people can experience our shop. It has allowed us to create jobs at a time where other businesses are having to cut them."
Kathryn was inspired after a diagnosis of endometriosis meant there was a need to fill her time whilst being off work. It started with painting dressers and tables and chairs, but these were too heavy for Kathryn to work with. Scaling down to Kilner jars, these soon became in such high demand that Kathryn quit her day job to start the business.
Shabby2Chic Boutique website
Images: Shabby2Chic Boutique
0 comments:
Post a Comment