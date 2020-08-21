News: Football club's plan for stadium car park

Rotherham United is looking to raise revenue by introducing paid for parking on part of its AESSEAL New York Stadium car park during non-match days.



A planning application has been submitted on behalf of the Championship club to vary the conditions of the original 2010 application for the £20m stadium on the edge of Rotherham town centre.



If approved, the plans would enable over 300 spaces in the northern car park, which sits between the stadium, the council offices and the remains of the Guest & Chrimes building, to be used on non-match days on a charged basis for visitors to the town.



The southern car park would be used by stadium staff, visitors and tenants, such as Mears, Enhanced Marketing, TTC and Hughie Construction.



Both car parks would continue to be used on match days for those with parking permits.



The 12,000 capacity New York Stadium opened in 2012.



Simon Chadwick of SC5 Planning, consultants for the club, said that a variation of the original plans would be a "logical reflexion of the success of the stadium and the ability to widen the use of what is currently an under-used but accessible car park that will help support activities both at the stadium and also Rotherham town centre - including the Council offices."



He added: "The stadium continues to play a significant role in the profile of the town and the community. The club's recent promotion to the Championship is likely to lead to bigger crowds coming to the stadium on match days where demand for parking will commensurately increase and bring economic activity to the town. The change in conditions as requested will continue the success story of New York Stadium and its contribution to Rotherham."



The application has been accompanied by an updated management plan and a detailed transport assessment that concludes that "the additional parking demand arising from the proposals, as a result of varying the condition, will not have a significant detrimental impact on the capacity of the local highway network and the impacts of the increases in traffic will not be severe."



