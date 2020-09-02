News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Launches new Mentoring Initiative





The unique initiative is believed to the be the first of its kind to be launched by a Chamber of Commerce within the UK and since unveiling its plans, the Chamber has received an unprecedented number of enquiries from members keen to play their part in helping others to navigate their way through the current business climate.



The new mentoring programme is one of a series of measures which has been developed by the Chamber in a bid to help the local business community respond to the impact of the global Coronavirus Pandemic.



Since the beginning of lockdown the Chamber has moved its popular monthly networking sessions online, as well as hosting a range of masterclasses and training sessions which been made available via the Chamber's Member Support Hub, which was launched at the beginning of lockdown.



Carrie Sudbury, deputy chief executive at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: "Covid-19 has impacted upon almost all businesses in the Sheffield City Region. Many are suffering in silence, simply because they are unsure where to turn for help.



"Being a mentor can be an incredibly rewarding experience and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response the scheme has received. We felt the best way of delivering a mentoring programme was to create opportunities for our members to connect and collaborate with each other and judging by the positive response we have received, it's clear that many of business owners are keen to play their part in helping to aid the recovery of the local and regional economy.



"There are many reasons why business leaders turn to mentoring. For some it's all about using their skills and knowledge to give something back, for others, it's a way of helping to encourage best practice. Ultimately it's a win-win for all concerned, and I'm hopeful that by creating a platform which enables our members to reach out and access support many more businesses will not only survive, but will be able to transform adversity into new opportunities for growth."



Business leaders, senior managers and members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber can offer their services through the mentoring programme by registered their interest on the chamber website



Businesses across the region are being encouraged to play their part in helping the local economy to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic by pledging their support to a new mentoring initiative, which is set to be launched by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.