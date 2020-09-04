News: Rotherham farm shop hailed as "Lockdown Legends"
By Tom Austen
A farm business in Rotherham has been praised at the Lockdown Legends Awards.
Created by membership group, Deliciouslyorkshire, the aim was to recognise and celebrate the inspirational work carried out by Yorkshire’s food and drink industry over this challenging time.
Lawn's Farm Shop at Morthen was named as the winner of the Lockdown Legend Community Award for going above and beyond during lockdown to ensure the local community still had access to a pleasant, safe and enjoyable shopping experience.
Their milk round, Morthen Milk doubled its customers over night, but they turned no one away. Instead they began feeding the cows more to produce more milk and Farmer George learnt a new extended route delivering milk in the early hours of the morning. The round was then adapted into two, with two drivers to accommodate all the new customers and food deliveries were included so customers were able to order produce from the farm shop to be delivered first thing to their doorstep.
Creating a stress-free environment at their shop, Lawns also delivered food to those in the community who were shielding.
They even found time to arrange their outdoor festival, Farm Fest VII.
Judges said that: "Everything that was done during lockdown was carried out by the family with everyone working long hours and learning new skills to ensure the whole community benefited and no one was forgotten about."
Judge David Whittle added: "It's been amazing seeing not only the amount of entries and votes but truly humbling to read the stories of how businesses and individuals have coped during the past few months."
Images: Deliciouslyorkshire
