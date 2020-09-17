News: Free parking for Rotherham cinema goers
By Tom Austen
Rotherham film fans are set to have another reason to chose to stay local to watch future features - free parking.
Having secured the approval of the planning board in June, Muse Developments Ltd are anticipating that construction will begin in autumn 2021 for the multimillion pound Forge Island regeneration scheme in Rotherham town centre.
At the heart of the proposals for the Council-owned site of the former Tesco store is an eight screen cinema, alongside a 69 bed hotel and four restaurants.
The plans, submitted by WYG consultants, describe the cinema as "a keystone to the masterplan." It the largest building in the scheme at 25,000 sq ft and is positioned at the south of Forge Island. Either side of the cinema's foyer are two restaurant units (2,500 sq and 3,000 sq ft), which have the potential for mezzanine levels. Plans show five screens with between 125 and 143 seats and three smaller screens of between 50 and 83 seats.
The design approach developed by FaulknerBrowns Architects looked to the strong industrial heritage of the site which was historically home to a foundry and an iron works. The cinema design incorporates a saw-tooth roof profile with a metal cap and a robust brick podium base.
A car park, to be operated by the council, is to be created on the main Forge Island site with the new buildings on a podium above taking them higher than the 1 in 100 flood risk level. Adjacent Council-owned sites are set to feature a new café on the site of the current Riverside precinct. Significant public realm works are also planned.
Tim O'Connell, Head of Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RIDO), recently updated councillors on the proposals. He said: "On Forge Island there will be a public car park with 350 car parking spaces. There will be an arrangement with a cinema operator that enables the visitors to the cinema to park for free using a refund system at the cinema.
"More generally, the parking will be available, and the intention is that we as the Council will own and operate the car park. We can set the charges, we can set the minimum and maximum stay times. It will be a car park that's within the Council's control, that's a public car park that provides 350 car parking spaces.
"The times when it will be busy for the cinema - we expect that to be evenings and other times. The rest of the day, when the cinema is less likely to be busy, that car park will be available as a general town centre car park."
The move is similar to schemes run in Worksop and Boston by cinema operator, Savoy, where visitors using council car parks nearby are issued with a duplicate ticket which is taken to the kiosk on arrival and the cost is deducted from the cinema ticket price.
The Forge Island update to councillors added: "Interest from end users remains strong despite the impact of Covid 19 and agreements with key anchor occupiers are expected in the very near future."
Forge Island website
Images: RMBC / Muse / FaulknerBrowns
1 comments:
Do we know who will be operating the cinema and hotel yet?
