News: Dinnington DHL deal done, developers delighted





DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL Parcel UK is the rebranded UK Mail business that was acquired by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2016.



Trebor Developments took the remaining 5.5 acres of the former Dinnington colliery site and built a speculative development with the potential to be used for B8 use (storage and distribution) or B2 general industrial use.



The 78,458 sq ft unit will be occupied by DHL for their new parcel distribution facility to serve the locality.



The conclusion of the transaction represents another major transaction by Trebor Developments during the Covid-19 Lockdown Period and supports DHL Parcels continuing UK expansion plans.



Advertisement

Bob Tattrie, managing partner Trebor Developments, said: "We are delighted to welcome DHL Parcel to "Atomic", which delivers our normal high quality building design with flexibility to meet DHL's specific requirements. Following a period of strong interest in the building post completion on site, we are pleased to conclude terms in a very short period. This builds on a number of major transactions we have concluded during the Covid-19 lockdown period."



Trebor/Hillwood were represented by Knight Frank, Commercial Property Partners (CPP) and CBRE. DHL Parcel UK Limited dealt with the transaction internally.



The delivery firm's fist Rotherham depot is at Templeborough where UK Mail relocated their South Yorkshire operation from Hellaby in 2011.



DHL website

Trebor Developments website



Images: Trebor DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL Parcel UK is the rebranded UK Mail business that was acquired by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2016.Trebor Developments took the remaining 5.5 acres of the former Dinnington colliery site and built a speculative development with the potential to be used for B8 use (storage and distribution) or B2 general industrial use.The 78,458 sq ft unit will be occupied by DHL for their new parcel distribution facility to serve the locality.The conclusion of the transaction represents another major transaction by Trebor Developments during the Covid-19 Lockdown Period and supports DHL Parcels continuing UK expansion plans.Bob Tattrie, managing partner Trebor Developments, said: "We are delighted to welcome DHL Parcel to "Atomic", which delivers our normal high quality building design with flexibility to meet DHL's specific requirements. Following a period of strong interest in the building post completion on site, we are pleased to conclude terms in a very short period. This builds on a number of major transactions we have concluded during the Covid-19 lockdown period."Trebor/Hillwood were represented by Knight Frank, Commercial Property Partners (CPP) and CBRE. DHL Parcel UK Limited dealt with the transaction internally.The delivery firm's fist Rotherham depot is at Templeborough where UK Mail relocated their South Yorkshire operation from Hellaby in 2011.

Trebor Developments and partner, Hillwood, have confirmed that they have agreed terms with DHL Parcel UK Limited for the letting of the whole of its "Atomic" development in Rotherham.